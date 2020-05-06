|
President Donald Trump is Working to Protect Students from Sexual Misconduct, Restore Fairness, Due Process to our Campuses
President Donald J. Trump
Washington, D.C. – President Donald J. Trump is ensuring that all students are safe to learn and achieve without facing sexual harassment and sexual assault in our Nation’s schools.
Today, the U.S. Department of Education is issuing a final regulation to strengthen Title IX protections for survivors of sexual misconduct and fight sex misconduct in schools.
For the first time in history, the new regulation will codify that sexual harassment, including sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking, is prohibited under Title IX.
This new regulation will hold schools accountable for failures to respond equitably and promptly to incidents of sexual misconduct.
The action also empowers survivors to make decisions about how a school responds to incidents of sexual harassment.
This rulemaking follows years of wide-ranging research, careful deliberation, and careful input from stakeholders — including survivors— and over 124,000 public comments.
Ensuring Even-Handed Justice
The President’s new rules will also ensure that schools can no longer inflict longstanding harm against students before providing basic, fair procedures.
Making Our Schools Safer
The Donald Trump Administration is working every day to protect America’s students and survivors of sexual misconduct.
