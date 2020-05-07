101st Airborne Division 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment prepares for Deployment

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – The 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will conduct a rotational deployment to South Korea this summer.

The regiment, an aviation unit, will replace 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment from Fort Hood, Texas, at the completion of its rotation.

A highly trained and combat-capable force, 2-17th Cavalry Regiment will provide crews, maintenance support, and aircraft to the region. The squadron is scheduled to return to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, upon completion of its nine-month rotation.

This routinely scheduled deployment provides additional U.S. forces on a rotational basis to South Korea. The deployment of ready, combat-capable Soldiers from 2-17 CAV is evidence of the strong United Staes commitment to the Republic of Korea.

The 9-month rotation supports the mutual defense treaty and presidential agreements that aim to meet the U.S. National Security Strategy imperative to support strong and capable partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

“2-17 CAV stands ready to defeat any adversary,” said Col. Matthew Weinshel, commander, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. “They have worked tirelessly to build readiness within their organization in preparation for this deployment, while also adapting their procedures to adhere to the safety recommendations of the CDC to protect their Soldiers from the spread of COVID-19. Soldiers of 2-17 CAV have done a phenomenal job adhering to strict protective measures and procedures, protecting the force while building combat power, which has resulted in zero cases of COVID-19 within the unit.”

