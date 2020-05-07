Clarksville City Council affirms Police Chief, Director of Audit

Deputy Chief David Crockarell chosen to lead Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, May 7th, 2020, the Clarksville City Council approved Thursday two new department heads appointed by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

Deputy Police Chief David Crockarell, a 25-year veteran of the department, was unanimously approved to succeed Chief Al Ansley as the leader of the Clarksville Police Department.

Stephanie Fox, who has served in the City’s Department of Internal Audit for five years and has been Interim Director of the department since February, also was unanimously endorsed by the Clarksville City Council.

‘Proud To Be A Cop’

A search for a new Clarksville Police Chief began in January after Chief Ansley announced he would retire from the post June 30th after 13 years as chief and 33 years with the department.

Crockarell will begin the position on July 1st.

“We have much to be proud of in our Clarksville Police Department,” Mayor Pitts said. “Under Chief Ansley we saw major upgrades in training and accreditation. Now, I’m confident that with Chief Crockarell we have the best possible person for this opportunity, and I’m pleased to recommend him.”

Crockarell, 48, whose father was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, was born in Germany and raised in military communities.

He joined the Clarksville Police Department in 1995 as a patrolman and steadily rose through the ranks as an investigator, and later as a patrol sergeant for seven years. In 2006 he was promoted to Tactical Unit Commander. He achieved the rank of lieutenant in 2008 and served as Training Director through 2011.

Promoted again to captain, Crockarell served as District One Commander from 2011 to 2017 and as Special Operations Commander in 2017 and 2018. In August 2018, Crockarell was promoted to Operational Deputy Chief, in command of all Policing Districts, the Special Operations Unit, the Traffic and Special Events Unit and the Community Relations Unit.

“I believe the department is behind me and that this will be a seamless transition,” Crockarell said. “I know I’ve got huge shoes to fill, but I’m up to the task .”

Audit Committee Selects Fox

Fox, 32, has led the Clarksville Department of Audit for the past three months, after former Director Rod Wright resigned to take a new position in the financial services industry.

Under the City Charter, the Director of Internal Audit is selected by the Audit Committee, which is made up of one Council member and four citizens nominated by the Committee and approved by the City Council. The committee’s recommendation is forwarded to the Mayor, who appoints the nominee and presents that person to the City Council for confirmation.

“Internal Auditor is a tough but important role,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “The Director of Internal Audit is authorized to look into City processes, policies and activities and affirm them or recommend ways to improve them if problems are found. This position demands independence and integrity, and I’m confident Stephanie Fox is the right choice for this job.”

“I have a deep interest in government, in both processes and finance, so Internal Audit is a great fit for me,” Fox said. “Internal Audit makes meaningful contributions to City government by helping ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency, and I look forward to continuing this mission as Director.”

Fox’s appointment will be effective Friday, May 8th.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics