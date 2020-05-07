|
FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: May 7th, 2020
Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:
Today, the FDA issued an immediately in effect guidance Notifying the Center for Devices and Radiological Health of a Permanent Discontinuance or Interruption in Manufacturing of a Device Under Section 506J of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act During the COVID-19 Coronavirus Public Health Emergency.
This guidance is intended to assist manufacturers in providing FDA timely, informative notifications about changes in the production of certain medical device products that will help the Agency prevent or mitigate shortages of such devices during the COVID-19 Coronavirus public health emergency.
On May 11th, 2020, the FDA will host a webinar for medical device manufacturers and others interested in learning more about the guidance.
About the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.
