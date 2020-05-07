Nashville State Preparing to Hold On-Ground Classes for Fall Semester

A Letter to the Nashville State Community from Dr. Shanna L. Jackson

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

Nashville State Community College is preparing for the on-ground delivery of instruction, support services, and college operations for the Fall semester.

I know that there are many students, parents, and families making educational decisions based on the best interest of their safety.

Nashville State offers an affordable option for those who want to gain skills to go right to work or to transfer to a four-year college or university.

We are in the process now of creating a plan for faculty, staff, and students to safely return to our campus locations in Davidson County, Dickson County, Humphreys County, and Montgomery County.

Three principles guided our decisions when we transitioned online with instruction and operations for the Spring semester.

These guidelines will continue to drive our decisions for Summer and Fall.

Protecting the health and safety of our college community

Maintaining quality in academic programs and student learning outcomes

Maintaining continuity of college operations

Health and Safety of our College Community

It is critical that everyone is aware that the health and safety of our college community is our foremost concern. We have established a Task Force that is developing recommendations and guidelines for how we will carry out on-ground instruction, staffing, social distancing, and access to facilities.

We will be sharing updates on guidelines and instructions during the coming months, to ensure everyone’s safety. As an institution with multiple campuses in the Middle Tennessee area, we will have plans that are right for those communities, while adhering to federal, state, and local guidelines.

Quality in Academic Programs and Student Learning Outcomes

As a college, we will continue to focus on maintaining quality and rigor in our academic programs. The swift transition of on-ground courses to an online format provided an opportunity for faculty to develop new instructional tools. We will assess the feedback provided at the end of the semester, by both students and faculty, to enhance instruction in both on-ground and online courses.

Our Fall on-ground class planning will include the addition of our new live streaming option via Zoom to the current mix of hybrid and online courses. We believe this will provide even greater flexibility and support for students, as we continue online instruction this Summer and prepare for Fall classes.

Continuity of College Operations

For 50 years, Nashville State has been an integral part of Nashville and Middle Tennessee. We proudly provide technical training and career entry programs in high-demand fields. Students have the ability to take classes at Nashville State, and if they choose, can successfully transfer to four-year colleges and universities.

As a college, we provide critical training to employees of local and global businesses and organizations, so they can continue to thrive and grow. Nashville State is committed to maintaining our services, because we are critical to the long-term economic health of the area, and to our short-term economic recovery efforts.

We will ensure the continuity of operations, while consolidating resources and increasing efficiencies. While other campus locations are preparing for on-ground instruction, the East Davidson Campus will continue the Summer plan of online instruction and services this Fall. The implementation of live streaming classes and services via Zoom will increase and improve access to education and student support for our entire service area. Nashville State stands committed to providing holistic support services for our students.

The college will continue sharing information, via our Website and social media channels, about how we are navigating the pandemic; and all of the services, programs, and courses offered to students.

I am so proud of what we have all accomplished and overcome. I know it has not been easy, given the pandemic and weather-related events, but we all have persevered. I miss seeing our active campuses, with the smiling faces of students, faculty, and staff.

Nashville State students, faculty, and staff will continue being leaders in communities, doing incredible things.

Remember, we are Nashville State Strong!

Sincerely,

Dr. Shanna L. Jackson

President, Nashville State Community College

Related Stories

Sections

Topics