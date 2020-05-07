President Donald Trump declares a National Day of Prayer

Washington, D.C. – “As our Nation heals, our Spirit has never been Stronger!” President Donald Trump says.



At the White House today, Thursday, May 7th, 2020 the President joined Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady Melania Trump, and Second Lady Karen Pence in leading a National Day of Prayer.

The President’s Proclamation explains why this Day of Prayer is especially meaningful:

Today, as much as ever, our prayerful tradition continues as our Nation combats the coronavirus. During the past weeks and months, our heads have bowed at places outside of our typical houses of worship, whispering in silent solitude for God to renew our spirit and carry us through unforeseen and seemingly unbearable hardships. Even though we have been unable to gather together in fellowship with our church families, we are still connected through prayer and the calming reassurance that God will lead us through life’s many valleys.

Americans of all faiths have risen to this moment to help slow the spread of disease. Soon, our places of worship will be full once more. For now, we pray together for those who are sick, for those who lost loved ones, and for those working hard to keep us safe.



Read President Trump’s Proclamation on the National Day of Prayer.

Watch: Your faith and prayers are bringing America strength

