President Donald Trump declares a National Day of Prayer
Washington, D.C. – “As our Nation heals, our Spirit has never been Stronger!” President Donald Trump says.
The President’s Proclamation explains why this Day of Prayer is especially meaningful:
Americans of all faiths have risen to this moment to help slow the spread of disease. Soon, our places of worship will be full once more. For now, we pray together for those who are sick, for those who lost loved ones, and for those working hard to keep us safe.
Watch: Your faith and prayers are bringing America strength
