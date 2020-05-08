Bledsoe County Correctional Complex Inmates Recovering from COVID-19

Pikeville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Correction reports that the inmates at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex are recovering from COVID-19 Coronavirus with 580 of the 586 cases confirmed on April 18th completing 14 days of isolation and showing no symptoms.

Of the six remaining positive cases at the facility, two are hospitalized; four are asymptomatic but will remain in isolation.

“While there are a lot of things we still don’t know about COVID-19 Coronavirus, our facilities are doing everything possible to limit exposure and keep staff and inmates safe and healthy,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.

Mass testing of all staff and inmates began on Monday, May 4th, and is continuing throughout the week. The results of the inmate testing will be posted on the department’s website.

Appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of inmates as well as staff. Those measures follow TDOC guidelines as well as those provided by the Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing, cloth masks have been distributed and everyone is being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and Department of Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The Tennessee Department of Correction encourages members of the public to visit our website for frequently asked questions related to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

