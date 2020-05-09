|
Austin Peay State University creates COVID-19 relief Scholarship for all Students taking Summer Classes
Clarksville, TN – Because of the hardships caused by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic on college students, Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced the creation of a special scholarship to help all APSU students enrolled in summer courses.
The new APSU COVID-19 Relief Scholarship will cover a portion of educational expenses for students taking classes this summer.
“We understand the current pandemic has created financial uncertainties and stresses for our students, and we developed this scholarship to try to alleviate some of that stress,” Dr. Alisa White, APSU president, said.
Beginning next week, the COVID-19 Summer Relief Scholarship will automatically be credited to the accounts of students enrolled in summer classes. Dual enrollment students, who already receive a reduced tuition rate, are not eligible for this scholarship.
On March 27th, the Austin Peay State University announced it was moving all summer classes to an online format. The move includes Maymester, summer terms I, II and III, and the full summer term. In-person classes are scheduled to resume on campus this fall.
For more information on the Austin Peay State University COVID-19 Relief Scholarship or the CARES Act funds, contact the APSU Office of Student Financial Aid at .
