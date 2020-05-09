|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation gathering information for “Clarksville and COVID-19: Saving Our Stories” project
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation is seeking to engage citizens in a historical documentation project about how the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected life in Clarksville.
Tracy Jepson, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center, has designed a project titled “Clarksville and COVID-19: Saving Our Stories.”
Jepson is looking for local people who would be willing to share their COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic stories.
“I know that future generations will want to hear our perspectives and think about our experiences during this life-changing time in our community, state, and nation,” Jepson said.
“I am creating a file of social histories to submit to our local archives for safekeeping,” stated Jepson.
If you would like to participate, send an email with this information to :
The “Clarksville and COVID-19: Saving Our Stories” project has four parts:
