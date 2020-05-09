Clarksville Parks and Recreation gathering information for “Clarksville and COVID-19: Saving Our Stories” project

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation is seeking to engage citizens in a historical documentation project about how the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected life in Clarksville.

Tracy Jepson, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center, has designed a project titled “Clarksville and COVID-19: Saving Our Stories.”

Jepson is looking for local people who would be willing to share their COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic stories.

“I know that future generations will want to hear our perspectives and think about our experiences during this life-changing time in our community, state, and nation,” Jepson said.

“I am creating a file of social histories to submit to our local archives for safekeeping,” stated Jepson.

If you would like to participate, send an email with this information to *protected email* :

Your name, age and occupation or status (such as retired, at-home parent, student).

A paragraph or two about how the pandemic has changed your life thus far, and how it has affected your workplace, home life and daily routine? Also, express your main concerns about the pandemic at this moment and your concerns about the future.

The “Clarksville and COVID-19: Saving Our Stories” project has four parts:

Collection of social histories from Clarksville’s citizens from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives.

Photographic documentation of Clarksville during the pandemic, in partnership with Tony Centonze, who is taking photographs and curating photographs from more than 20 local photographers.

Collection and analysis of data and reports, such as national, state and local updates about confirmed infections and deaths, unemployment data.

Daily collection of local, state and national news stories about the pandemic.

