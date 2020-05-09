First Lady Melania Trump’s message to America’s Nurses

Washington, D.C. – On this National Nurses Day, we should all take a moment to reflect on the dedication of America’s incredible healthcare workers. While their selflessness is evident each day, the risks and challenges of the job are on full display during this pandemic.



First Lady Melania Trump shared a video message today to thank nurses for slowing the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus and saving many American lives.

“In addition to the work you do each day, you have gone above and beyond your call of duty in responding to our nation’s invisible enemy, COVID-19,” she said.



“You are an inspiration to us all, and your actions show us the true power of the American spirit. Thank you for your care and compassion. Our nation will continue to pray for your safety and strength.”



In the Oval Office, President Donald Trump recognized a group of exemplary nurses and signed a Presidential Proclamation in honor of National Nurses Day.



President Trump: America’s nurses are heroes!



“You are warriors,” he told them.



Our healthcare workers should have every resource at their disposal during this pandemic. Tapping into the full potential of both our public and private sectors, President Trump has overseen a massive delivery campaign, shipping over 70 million N95 respirators, 112 million surgical masks, and nearly 1 billion gloves nationwide.



Those numbers will continue to grow in the days and weeks ahead.

Read President Trump’s Proclamation honoring America’s nurses.



More: The President’s message yesterday to those who have lost loved ones

