Tennessee National Guard Salutes Medical Professionals with Flyover

Nashville, TN – C-17 and KC-135 aircraft from the Tennessee Air National Guard will salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders during a statewide flyover Tuesday, May 12th, 2020.

The flyover, which is part of normal flight crew training and maintaining pilot proficiency, will coincide with National Nurses Week which ends May 12th.

Aircraft from the 164th Airlift Wing (C-17) in Memphis and the 134th Air Refueling Wing (KC-135) in Knoxville will fly over dozens of hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the state. The full list of flyover locations and approximate times are listed below.

All times are local and subject to change.

“We are incredibly grateful to the men and women serving our state in the healthcare field. This flyover is a small token of our appreciation,” said Col. Jason Glass, Assistant Adjutant General, Tennessee Air National Guard. “When you look to the skies on Tuesday, remember to say thank you to the Tennesseans all across our state who are working to protect us from this virus.”

More than 963 Airmen and Soldiers have volunteered from the Tennessee National Guard in response to this pandemic.

“The response to this pandemic has required a team of teams approach combining multiple agencies in a unity of effort. Our National Guard team gets a chance to work alongside our civilian and State healthcare personnel every day,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “This flyover is our opportunity to acknowledge our interagency and civilian teammates vital service on the front lines of the battle.”

The Tennessee National Guard plays a vital role in the defense of our nation and in support of emergency response operations in Tennessee. For more information on becoming a member in the Tennessee National Guard, please call 615.660.8060 (Air) and 800.464.8273 (Army).

For more information on the flyover, please contact the Tennessee Military Department’s Joint Strategic Communications Office at 615.313.0663.

