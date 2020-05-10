Hopkinsville Community College announces Special Award Winners, plans for Virtual Commencement

Hopkinsville, KY – In a video message posted to the college’s social media channels, Hopkinsville Community College President Dr. Alissa Young congratulated students on their accomplishments on what would have been the evening of their commencement ceremony.

“Today, I am affirming that you indeed are an accomplished graduate of Hopkinsville Community College, with all the rights and responsibilities granted. If we were together, I would be looking across the crowd at you in your cap and gown,” Young said.

“As you move your tassel from right to left, you are confirming your newfound graduate status. At that moment, our audience – your family and friends bursts into spontaneous applause because they know and you know what it has taken for you to arrive at this moment,” stated Young.

President Young announced that HCC would partner with Herff Jones, in collaboration with StageClip and MarchingOrder, to produce a virtual commencement later this summer. She also recognized the students who received special awards including the 2019-20 HCC Spirit Cup Winner and two KCTCS All-Academic Team awardees.

Spirit Award Background:

The Spirit Cup Outstanding Hopkinsville Community College Graduate Award, given by the Alpha Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, is traditionally presented annually during HCC’s commencement ceremony.

The local HCC chapter of the international honor society maintains a mission to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students. Presentation of the Spirit award is a tradition that began at Bethel College and has continued at Hopkinsville Community College since 1967. The purpose of the award is to recognize the most outstanding graduate of HCC. Faculty and staff nominate students and a committee of faculty and staff chooses the recipient.

Hannah Palai of Fort Campbell was named the 2019-20 Spirit Cup honoree. She served as the president of the Hopkinsville’s Kentucky Association of Nursing Students (HKANS) club at HCC. Palai is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and will graduate with an associate of applied science degree in nursing with a 3.3 GPA.

According to an HCC faculty member’s nomination, she also assumed the role of Nurse Extern at Jennie Stuart Health in the Progressive Care Unit (PCU). Palai was able to work as an extern while she completed her nursing courses, and has been able to gain much needed nursing experience while building relationships with community members at Jennie Stuart.

To be eligible for the Spirit Cup, the student must meet exacting criteria including, be graduating with an associate degree, be actively involved in the college, have at least a 3.0 GPA, have demonstrated leadership ability, and be positive and enthusiastic about HCC.

KCTCS All-Academic Team – Hopkinsville Students:

This year marks the 19th year for the KCTCS All-Academic Team, which recognizes 32 of our System’s most outstanding students from the 16 KCTCS institutions across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The KCTCS All-Academic Team honors two students from each college – one student representing the transfer associates degree and another student pursuing a technical/occupational program associates degree. Students are selected according to their academic success

Emma Sunderhaus of Hopkinsville was named to the 2019-20 KCTCS All-Academic Team representing transfer associates degree students. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and will graduate with an associate in arts degree while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Jennifer Gomez Villegas now of Germany was named to the 2019-20 KCTCS All-Academic Team representing technical/occupational program degree students. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and will graduate with an associate in applied science in social & behavioral science while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

