AAA says Tennessee Gas Prices Rise for First Time in Nearly 10 Weeks
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Gas Price average is up this week after declining for nearly 10 consecutive weeks. The state gas price average is now $1.60 which is six cents more expensive than last week, four cents less than one month ago and 98 cents less than one year ago.
“Tennessee motorists are seeing the first increases at the pump since late February,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The boost in demand as the state begins its phased reopening is helping to push pump prices higher across the state.”
Quick Facts
National Gas Prices
The national gas price average is six cents more expensive on the week at $1.84, but still cheaper on the month and year – three cents and $1.02 less, respectively. Regardless of the national increase, 40 states still have averages of $2.00 or less per gallon.
The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest data report showed demand for gasoline increased by 800,000 b/d to 6.7 million b/d last week, which is 3.2 million b/d less than last year at this time. Gas demand is expected to continue to grow, leading pump prices to continue their increase.
National Oil Market Dynamics
At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.19 cents to settle at $24.74 per barrel. Crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that crude demand is rebounding as states re-open businesses and demand for gasoline has grown in recent weeks.
For this week, crude prices may continue to rise if the market believes that crude oil inventories are beginning to rebalance.
However, if crude storage levels continue to increase, crude prices could decline if the market continues to worry that the global market is oversupplied.
Tennessee Regional Prices
Tennessee Gas Price Averages
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
About AAA – The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
