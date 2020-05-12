|
FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: May 12th, 2020
Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to take action in the ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:
The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for emergency use of the Fresenius Propoven 2% Emulsion to maintain sedation via continuous infusion in patients older than 16 who require mechanical ventilation in an ICU during the COVID-19 Coronavirus public health emergency.
Fresenius Propoven 2% Emulsion has important differences in its formulation compared to FDA-approved propofol drugs; providers should consult the Health Care Provider Fact Sheet for more information before administering it.
The FDA issued warning letters to two companies for selling fraudulent COVID-19 Coronavirus products, as part of the agency’s effort to protect consumers. There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Consumers concerned about COVID-19 Coronavirus should consult with their health care provider.
Today, the FDA added content to the question-and-answer appendix in its guidance titled “Conduct of Clinical Trials of Medical Products during COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.” The updated guidance includes new content with considerations for using alternate laboratories or imaging centers, holding trial participant visits via video conference, and conducting required postmarketing clinical trials.
The guidance also includes updated information about managing protocol deviations and amendments to ongoing trials, and about consulting with the FDA regarding administering investigational product infusions at home rather than at the clinical trial site.
The FDA approved two Abbreviated New Drug Applications:
Diagnostics update to date:
Additional Resources:
