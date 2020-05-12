|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry at One Church this Saturday, May 16th
Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 16th, 2020, Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry at One Church located at 1810 Tiny Town Road, Clarksville, TN 37042 (Great Escape/Regal Movie Theater parking lot).
This free event will begin at 10:00am Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome.
A valid ID must be presented.
One box per household.
Many thanks to One Church who is helping to make this Pantry possible.
About Manna Café Ministries
Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.
SectionsEvents
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville TN, Manna Café Ministries, Mobile Pantry, One Church, Tiny Town Road
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed