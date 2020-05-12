Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry at One Church this Saturday, May 16th

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 16th, 2020, Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry at One Church located at 1810 Tiny Town Road, Clarksville, TN 37042 (Great Escape/Regal Movie Theater parking lot).

This free event will begin at 10:00am Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome.

A valid ID must be presented.

One box per household.

Many thanks to One Church who is helping to make this Pantry possible.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics