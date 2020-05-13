BACH’s Screaming Eagle Medical Home Lab awarded Accreditation

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Screaming Eagle Medical Home Lab has been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

Screaming Eagle Medical Home, located within the community of Clarksville, Tennessee, is a family practice-based clinic with a pharmacy and lab, which provides care to active-duty family members. It is one of Blanchfield’s several outlying primary care clinics.

Screaming Eagle’s director, Mark Trawinski, MD, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services provided. Screaming Eagle Medical Home Lab is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

Trawinski said the reaccreditation inspection was conducted in February and CAP recently returned its favorable evaluation.

“It’s an honor to have our clinic lab earn reaccreditation for the fourth straight time from a national organization dedicated to quality oversight. This affirms the effort of our nurses and lab techs to give the highest standard of care to our patients. We are thankful to our teammates at the Blanchfield laboratory whose mentorship and preparation makes us a better lab,” said Trawinski.

Blanchfield’s laboratories are staffed by active-duty Soldiers and federal civilian employees with specialized training.

Medical laboratory specialists preform blood banking and clinical laboratory procedures in hematology, immunohematology, clinical chemistry, serology, bacteriology, parasitology and urinalysis.

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

