Clarksville area Pets of the Week for May 13th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of May 6th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Remy is an adult male Doberman Pinscher with a beautiful chocolate and tan coat. He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. The handsome boy enjoys going for walks.

Cray is an adult male domestic short hair. This handsome guy is very unsettled in his shelter environment. He would likely be most happy running outside as a barn cat.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Jax is a 2-year-old, spayed female domestic short hair. She and her sister Jiyuana are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are house trained and have always been indoors. They are nervous around dogs and young children. Jax and Jiyuana are very loving and sweet girls. They are very playful and love snuggling together.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Simmy is a gorgeous 6-year old female calico who was surrendered by her owner due to health reasons. She is a sweet girl who does not know where she is, and she is eagerly waiting for a new family so she can feel settled again. She likes dogs. Simmy is vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

Find her through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Foxie is a young, spayed female tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. She is coming out of her shell and wants to play. She loves attention, and loves playing with her feather wand. This beautiful girl is still a bit hesitant about being held, but loves to be petted.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Alexander is a 3-year-old, neutered male Feist mix who has been at the rescue for over a year. He is fully vetted, house and crate trained. Alexander gets along great with other dogs and cats. He is a very sweet, energetic boy who makes you smile. He loves playing and especially loves squeaky toys. He would do best if he had a fenced in area to run.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Prince is a 5-year-old, neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He gets along great with small children and has done well with the dogs he has met, but prefers dogs with a calm energy. He loves to get out and meet new people. Prince is a very happy boy who would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Patch is a 3-year-old, neutered male English bulldog mix. He is house and crate trained. Patch is a friendly guy who gets along well with other dogs. This handsome boy would make a great companion.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jewels is an adult, 35-pound female mixed breed who was found wandering the streets of Clarksville, where a very kind couple took care of her until she came to the rescue. She is quite a little diva with beautiful green eyes. Jewels is a little timid at first but warms up quite nicely.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

