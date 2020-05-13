CMCSS to begin Phased Reopening of Administrative Offices to the Public, May 26th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s Central Services Gracey administrative offices and the Enrollment Center at Greenwood will begin a phased reopening to the public after Memorial Day, Tuesday, May 26th, 2020.

“As we look to begin reopening our administrative offices, I am extremely proud of CMCSS employees for remaining flexible over the past few weeks and ensuring that critical work in all departments continues to be completed,” stated Millard House II, Director of Schools.

“This phased reopening will ensure that the district continues to operate at a high level while remaining focused on the health and safety of our employees and the general public,” House II stated.

Beginning May 26th, Central Services Gracey and the Enrollment Center at Greenwood will be open to the public by appointment only from 10:00am to 2:00pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information on how to make an appointment, visit www.cmcss.net and click the “District Offices Reopening” headline under “District News” or call 931.648.5600 between 10:00am and 2:00pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning May 26th.

On the day of an appointment, visitors will need to wait in their vehicles or outside of the building, call the number provided at the time the appointment was confirmed, and await further instructions for entering the building. Visitors will be required to wear face masks or cloth face coverings, and these will not be provided by CMCSS.

It is important for visitors to check their temperatures before they arrive, cancel appointments if they or someone in their home are symptomatic (fever over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, cough or shortness of breath, sore throat, body aches, diarrhea, headache, or the loss of taste or smell), or if they have been exposed to anyone in the past 14 days who is positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus or is being tested.

“Although the Enrollment Center will begin taking a limited number of registration appointments for students who are new to CMCSS or who have left the district and are returning, parents and guardians may begin the process online by visiting enroll.cmcss.net,” stated Dr. Angela Huff, Chief of Staff.

“To hopefully ease some anxieties, for most parents and guardians, after the process is started online, the only thing left to do is turn in required documents, such as proofs of residence, immunization records, and birth certificates. These documents can be turned in to the school or enrollment center when offices fully reopen,” Huff stated.

Kindergarten Kickoffs that were originally scheduled for April 21st have been postponed. Parents and guardians of incoming kindergartners may begin the enrollment process online. When schools reopen, any required documents can be submitted to the child’s zoned school at that time.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, children entering kindergarten shall be five (5) years of age on or before August 15 of the current school year. CMCSS does not screen for early entry into kindergarten.

“We look forward to greeting our new class of kindergartners for the 2020-21 school year, the class of 2033,” stated Director of Elementary Schools Jessica Harris. “There is a lot of excitement about registering a child for kindergarten, and we appreciate parents’ patience as we have had to postpone events like the Kindergarten Kickoffs.”

“We are exploring opportunities to reschedule these events in August. Please know that kindergarten is not optional in Tennessee, and even if a parent has not been able to fully register their child, incoming kindergartners will have a spot in a classroom at their zoned schools,” Harris stated.

Central Services South and the Operations Complex will remain closed to the public until further notice.

