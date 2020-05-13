Fort Campbell Soldiers deployed to New York City to fight COVID-19, Return Home

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – More than 200 Soldiers, who previously deployed to New York City to aid in the fight against COVID there, redeployed to Fort Campbell Tuesday, May 12th, 2020.

The Soldiers spent more than a month deployed at the Javits New York Medical Station, where they cared for COVID patients. They are assigned to the 586th Field Hospital, which is part of the 531st Hospital Center.

The 531st Hospital Center provides a wide array of medical capabilities, including emergency medicine and surgical capability.

“As the 586th Field Hospital begins their journey home to their loved ones, I want to express how extremely proud I am of each of our Soldiers, their dedication to the mission, and the level of compassion in patient care they have shown to the people of New York City and surrounding areas,” said Col. Brandon Pretlow, commander, 531st Hospital Center.

“While serving at the Javits New York Medical Station, our Soldiers cared for over 1,000 patients. The workload was abundant, the hours were often long, and the challenges were many, but through it all our Soldiers maintained their professionalism and drive to provide the absolute best care possible and maintain the highest of standard, and did it while supporting each other and keeping their spirits up and morale high,” Pretlow stated.

“None of this would be possible without the love and support from our Families and friends back home,” he said. “Each day’s challenges faced here were met with determination to do our very best here and come back home safe. A big thanks to the 586th Field Hospital Soldiers on a job well done!”

Immediately upon their return, the service members will undergo a precautionary quarantine under medical supervision at Fort Campbell to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of their Families and the Fort Campbell community. An official welcome home ceremony is being planned for the near future after quarantine is complete. Details will be released when the ceremony plan is finalized.

The Soldiers originally deployed from Fort Campbell March 26th.

Other Soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center remain deployed to New York, where they supervise four Army Reserve medical task forces and numerous individuals from Navy and Air Force units. These service members are providing support to 10 health and hospital facilities in the region.

