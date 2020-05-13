Nashville State Community College’s Workforce and Community Development Providing Free Online Classes

Nashville, TN – The Office of Workforce and Community Development at Nashville State Community College is offering 10 free online courses in professional development. They are available through June 30th, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus, there are many Middle Tennesseans without a job, or may be rethinking their career plans.

Any individual can take advantage of these free, online professional development solutions provided by Nashville State.

“It’s a great opportunity right now for participants to upscale and enhance their personal and professional skills,” said Dr. Reginald Gardner, executive director of Nashville State’s Office of Workforce and Community Development.

“In addition to these courses, our team works directly with industries throughout Davidson County, Montgomery County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Humphreys County, Houston County and Stewart County to ensure residents and employees have the skills needed for a successful career,” Gardner stated.

The free online courses include:

12 Steps to a Successful Job Search

Creating Web Pages

Creating Word Press Websites

Fundamentals of Supervision & Management

Individual Excellence

Keys to Effective Communication

Managing Customer Service

Marketing Your Business on the Internet

Personal Finance

Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring

Nashville State’s Office of Workforce and Community Development, provides tailored education and online training for technical, professional, and personal advancement.

To register for the free online classes, visit www.ed2go.com/workforce/SearchResults.aspx?SearchTerms=free

For more information, email *protected email* .

