|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: First Horizon National Corp. Provides Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program update Newer: FDA Takes New Actions to Accelerate Development of Novel Prevention, Treatment Options for COVID-19 »
What a safe reopening looks like
Washington, D.C. – State by state, President Donald Trump is helping to bring our great economy back to life.
Each state has a full partner in the Trump Administration to make that happen. “I’ve sat in the task force meetings where [Assistant Secretary for Health] Admiral Giroir has talked to governors,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters yesterday.
He “literally pulled out his chart and said: ‘Governor X, here is your plan and your request for testing in order to safely reopen. I can assure you that that will be satisfied this month,’” she said.
In addition to this support from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, the President himself has been meeting with state leaders at the White House, including governors from Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Louisiana.
Today, President Trump hosted Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Governor Jared Polis of Colorado in the Cabinet Room. Burgum is a Republican, and Polis is a Democrat—underscoring President Trump’s commitment to putting partnership before politics as he works hard to get America back open for business.
A safe reopening is possible because of aggressive action at the start of this outbreak. Strong social distancing measures bought valuable time to mobilize a historic public- and private-sector response, which ensured adequate testing, access to personal protective equipment, and hospital resources to treat the sick and protect the healthy.
Operation Warp Speed will deliver vaccines & therapeutics in record time!
Press Secretary: President Trump is fighting for the wellbeing of ALL Americans
SectionsPolitics
TopicsCoronavirus, COVID-19, Donald J. Trump, Mike Pence, Opening Up America Again, Social Distancing, U.S. President, U.S. Vice President, Washington D.C., White House Coronavirus Task Force
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed