What a safe reopening looks like

May 13, 2020 | Print This Post
 

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – State by state, President Donald Trump is helping to bring our great economy back to life. 
 
The strategy for doing that was laid last month, when the President unveiled his Guidelines for Opening Up America Again. This phased approach gives every governor a playbook to evaluate when and how to get their people safely back to work.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump

Each state has a full partner in the Trump Administration to make that happen. “I’ve sat in the task force meetings where [Assistant Secretary for Health] Admiral Giroir has talked to governors,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters yesterday.
 
He “literally pulled out his chart and said: ‘Governor X, here is your plan and your request for testing in order to safely reopen. I can assure you that that will be satisfied this month,’” she said.
 
In addition to this support from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, the President himself has been meeting with state leaders at the White House, including governors from Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Louisiana.
 
Today, President Trump hosted Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Governor Jared Polis of Colorado in the Cabinet Room. Burgum is a Republican, and Polis is a Democrat—underscoring President Trump’s commitment to putting partnership before politics as he works hard to get America back open for business.
  
A safe reopening is possible because of aggressive action at the start of this outbreak. Strong social distancing measures bought valuable time to mobilize a historic public- and private-sector response, which ensured adequate testing, access to personal protective equipment, and hospital resources to treat the sick and protect the healthy.
  
Operation Warp Speed will deliver vaccines & therapeutics in record time!
 
Press Secretary: President Trump is fighting for the wellbeing of ALL Americans


