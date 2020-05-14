18 Austin Peay State University ROTC Students ‘Virtually’ Commissioned as Army officers

Clarksville, TN – For the first time ever, Austin Peay State University (APSU) held a virtual commissioning ceremony for its graduating class of ROTC students.

The students received their commissions at their homes on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 while their ROTC officers – to keep with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines – conducted the commissioning ceremony in a small, socially distanced group in the front lobby of the Memorial Health Building on campus.

Maj. Marcus Dyl, APSU assistant professor of military science, led the new lieutenants in their commissioning oath before family members – in living rooms across the country – pinned the graduates with their new rank.

Col. Clair Gill, deputy commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, delivered the featured remarks in a pre-recorded video.

“First, let me congratulate you and your families on this incredible occasion on your hard-earned graduation and subsequent commissioning as officers in the United States Army,” Gill said. “You have demonstrated excellence in your time here.”

Nine of the graduates previously served in the Army, Gill noted, and six have served in combat.

“But you all have been appropriately trained for this day and the days ahead,” Gill said. “I’m really excited about what your future holds for our soldiers, our Army and with our nation with you all leading the way.

“Now the work begins.”

Gill’s aide-de-camp First Lt. Ben Witosky also spoke to the graduates and offered three pieces of advice:

Stay humble and adaptable.

Don’t be afraid to make mistakes.

Build a network of mentors.

Gill added: “The Army is a people business. … Get to know your soldiers and everything about them. Form bonds with your peers, you’ll need them and benefit from them.

“You are now among the few, the very few, the band of brothers,” Gill closed.

In an earlier video message, APSU President Dr. Alisa White told the university’s military and veteran graduates, “I wish that we were meeting in person and that I could shake your hand and congratulate you properly but know I am so proud of you and your successes. Austin Peay State University is a better university because you were here.”

Austin Peay State University’s Department of Military Science streamed the ceremonies live through a virtual meeting platform at 9:00am, 10:00am and 11:00am and at noon.

The students honored during the ceremonies were:

Ross Barber, Distinguished Military Graduate (DMG)

Jakob Bertoni

Sarah Brekhus

Joselyn Brown

Daniel Cole, DMG

Alexander Dewald

Brandon Dickinson, DMG

Braydon Donnell, DMG

Ricardo Goti

Walter Higbee, DMG

Nayerline Napoleon

Spencer O’Shoney

Madison Parkison

Jertil Robinson

Juan Soto, DMG

Matthew Stauss, DMG

Christina Taylor

Sydney Whitmore

Distinguished Military Graduates rank in the top 20% of more than 6,000 new Army officers from the ROTC, achieving high scholarship, high moral character, military aptitude and leadership ability.

This ROTC class also earned Austin Peay State University the 2018-19 MacArthur Award, which goes to the top program in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan (the 7th ROTC Brigade based at Fort Knox, Kentucky).

Members of this class also led the program’s Ranger Challenge Team to first- and second-place finishes at the brigade’s annual competition, earning two-straight invitations to the international Sandhurst competition at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

To see Gill’s speech, go to https://youtu.be/zVak6fDYYCQ.

Video from the ceremonies will be posted at the APSU ROTC YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOZt4y9S1HgjsX-r3NF_iRQ.

To learn more about Austin Peay State University’s ROTC program and the Department of Military Science, go to www.apsu.edu/rotc.

