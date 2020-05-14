APSU has Four Teams receive NCAA Public Recognition honors

Indianapolis, IN – For a fourth consecutive year, four Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletic teams earned one of the NCAA’s top academic honors on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 receiving a Public Recognition Award from the organization for maintaining a multiyear Academic Progress Rate among the top 10 percent of their respective sport.

“Whenever I speak about the ‘Total Gov Concept’ this is exactly what I’m referring to,” said Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

The four Governors teams recognized for the 2018-19 cohort year are:

The women’s golf team earned the award for an eighth consecutive year;

The beach volleyball team, which earned its first-ever award;

The women’s cross country team notched its fifth-straight award;

The women’s tennis program earned its fourth-straight recognition.

“These teams competing for and winning Ohio Valley Conference championships and excelling in the classroom. Congratulations to the coaches and student-athletes on those teams for receiving public recognition from the NCAA,” Harrison stated.

“I would also like to send my sincerest thanks to Katie Ethridge, Ryan Combs, Haley Jacobi and Riley Plenge in student-athlete support services for their tireless work in helping our athletes become the best students, citizens and representatives of Austin Peay State University they can be.”

Each year, the NCAA honors selected Division I sports teams by publicly recognizing their latest multiyear NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR). This announcement is part of the overall Division I academic reform effort and is intended to highlight teams that demonstrate a commitment to academic progress and retention of student-athletes by achieving the top APRs within their respective sports. Specifically, these teams posted multiyear APRs in the top 10 percent of all squads in each sport.

The APR measures eligibility, retention and graduation each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face additional penalties for continued low academic performance.

APR scores for all Division I teams will be released next Wednesday.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics