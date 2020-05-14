Clarksville ReStore’s Community Space displays Art by Jackie Lewis

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee welcomes local pyrography artist Jackie Lewis to the Community Space in the Clarksville ReStore.

Lewis’s work is on display and on sale now in the space for a limited time.

According to Lewis, pyrography is the art of decorating wood or other suitable materials by burning words or images into them.

Lewis creates unique pyrography designs on pieces of wood or jewelry and uses fused glass and acrylics for her other art designs.

You can request custom designs by contacting Lewis at *protected email* or on Instagram @pyrography_artist_jackie_lewis

Visit the Clarksville ReStore’s new Community Space at 404 Madison Street in downtown Clarksville to view samples of Jackie’s work and browse the newly reopened ReStore. Please note that masks are required in-store and social distancing must be practiced.

Habitat for Humanity plans to feature a variety of local artists in the space. For more information about the art displays, email *protected email* or call 931.645.4222 ext. 1000.

The Community Space was made possible by a grant from Best of Clarksville, a local organization that provided donations for local and national charitable groups for 19 years before retiring the program in early 2020. Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County was one of the last nonprofit organizations to receive funding from Best of Clarksville.

The Community Space will serve as a separate area within the ReStore for art programs, youth mentoring, nonprofit meetings, and much more. Further information about use of the space will be provided in the coming months.

Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or Instagram (@habitatmctn and @clarksvillerestore) or sign up for the e-newsletter for updates.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee

Habitat for Humanity MCTN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed 98 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials. For more information about the home building program, contact 931.645.4222 or *protected email* .

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org

