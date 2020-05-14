President Donald Trump Is Ensuring United States has Strong National Stockpile, Industrial Base Needed to Meet Any Challenge

Washington, D.C. – President Donald J. Trump is working to ensure a fully stocked, resilient national stockpile and a domestic industrial base capable of meeting any future challenge.

President Trump and his Administration are releasing a plan to restructure the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), implementing lessons learned from recent pandemics.

Our next generation SNS will be improved by increasing supplies of critically-needed items, integrating predictive analytics to determine needs, leveraging technology to provide real-time visibility of supply chains, and reducing dependency on foreign supplies.

Additionally, President Trump is signing an Executive Order providing the authority to ensure America is producing critical goods necessary to build up our strategic stockpiles.

Under the order, the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will provide financing to key industries producing vital goods and services.

With the health and security of our Nation as the primary goal, this order will secure our supply chain and make our country more independent, self-sufficient, and resilient.

The President’s actions will protect the American people, make sure our Nation is more prepared, and prime our industrial base to respond to any future challenge.

Responding To Challenges

President Trump is determined to address the challenges and stockpile deficiencies uncovered during the initial coronavirus response.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump Administration found that the Nation’s stockpile was insufficient.

Previous SNS inventories lacked the breadth and depth to respond to pandemic demand, only stocking 28% of needed items and containing less than a month’s supply of key items.

We inherited a broken, terrible system. And I always say it: Our cupboards were bare. We had very little in our stockpile. President Donald J. Trump

Under the former system, the ability to determine what products were most needed, rapidly replenish items, and target the distribution of critical products to high-need areas was lacking.

Since less than half of personal protective equipment (PPE) is manufactured in North America, our supply chain was extremely vulnerable to foreign production interruptions.

The coronavirus pandemic exposed the need to increase domestic production and reduce foreign dependence on items critical to our Nation’s health and national security.

Delivering Critical Supplies

Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, the Administration has successfully procured and delivered supplies to Americans in need.

President Trump and his Administration, in collaboration with manufacturers, have worked tirelessly to ramp up production and delivery of critical medical supplies across the Nation.

The President launched Project Airbridge to bring supplies from all over the world to support America’s frontline healthcare workers.

The Administration partnered with the private sector to secure donations and production of PPE and other medical supplies.

President Trump effectively leveraged the Defense Production Act to mobilize our country and secure massive amounts of PPE and ventilators.

Thanks to President Trump’s efforts and the power of the private sector, every American who has needed a ventilator has had one.

