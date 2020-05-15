Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Volleyball signs setter Janvier Buggs to Roster for 2020

May 15, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball coach Taylor Mott has added another Tennessee product to the Govs roster with Smyrna’s Janvier (John-vee-eh) Buggs signing on for the upcoming season.

Austin Peay State University Women's Volleyball adds setter Janvier Buggs for 2020 Season. (APSU Sports Information)

Buggs, a 5-6 setter, was a four-time All-District 9-AAA selection at Smyrna High School, coached by Katy Bell.

She was named to the 2018 & 2029 Daily News Journal’s All-Area Volleyball Teams, twice earning second-team honors.

“We are excited to pick up Janvier late in the recruiting process,” said Mott. “She checks all the boxes of qualities you look for in a setter. Janvier is athletic, competitive, hardworking, and coachable. Most of all, she says becoming an APSU Governor was one of her dreams and we are ecstatic we could make that dream a reality.”

Buggs played club volleyball with the Middle Tennessee Volleyball Club, coached by Matt Peck.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives