Montgomery County Government Extends Limited Public Contact for Services in County Offices

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Offices will continue operating in Phase I status with the reopening plans that department heads and elected officials put into effect on May 4th, 2020. Each department’s plan varies based on the type of services they provide.

For example, some departments have limited the number of people who may enter the facility, others are serving the public in their lobby area, and other services may be provided by appointments only, or by video conferencing.

“As we stated on April 29th, when we announced reopening, we would monitor the data with our health officials before making adjustments. In the last few days, Montgomery County has seen an increase in our daily recorded number of positive cases, which is higher than we have seen in a number of weeks,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

“We will continue to take a thoughtful approach in reopening to safeguard the public as well as our employees,” Mayor Jim Durrett stated.

Montgomery County will maintain operations with a reduced number of staff in offices where there are groups of employees rather than individual offices. Citizens are also encouraged to use the online services that are available.

“We expected a minor increase in the number of positive tests with everything reopening. Unfortunately, as I travel throughout our community, I do not see many people wearing masks, and some businesses are not enforcing social distancing rules. For us to get back to normal, it is going to take all of us working together to do the right things,” added Mayor Durrett.

Each department listed under the GOV tab of the Montgomery County Government web site will have a description of their available services and how those services will be provided. The County web site is best viewed in Chrome, Firefox and Edge.

The data will be monitored and changes will be made accordingly on the timeline for Phase 2. County Offices are required to adhere to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, practice social distancing, and wash your hands and sanitize facilities frequently.

For more information about Montgomery County Services and COVID-19 Coronavirus information, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5787.

