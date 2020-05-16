APSU Athletes continue success in classroom during Coronavirus pandemic

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes continued their recent string of success in the classroom, the department announcing its 297 athletes combined to post a 3.292 grade-point average during the Spring 2020 semester.

It is the sixth consecutive semester the APSU athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the eighth time in department history. In addition, each of the 15 varsity teams recorded a 3.0 GPA for the second consecutive semester.

“I must commend all of our student-athletes for their accomplishments in the classroom,” said APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

“Each of them overcame the challenges resulting from COVID-19, the resulting end of spring athletics activities and a rapid move to online learning. The way they handled themselves demonstrates every facet of the ‘Total Gov’ concept we discuss every day. I could not be prouder of them, our staff and particularly our student-athlete support staff,” Harrison stated.

The department saw 232 of its 297 student-athletes receive academic recognition during the fall semester. A complete listing of the Spring 2020 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release.

Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. To earn recognition student-athletes must be enrolled full time and achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester.

APSU Academic Highlights from the Spring Semester

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s tennis teams each saw 100 percent of their student-athletes earn academic recognition (either AD’s Honor Roll or Dean’s List).

The Governors men tennis teams posted the department’s highest team GPA (3.956). Meanwhile, the beach volleyball program had the highest women’s GPA (3.872).

Current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): men’s cross country (3), women’s cross country (4), women’s soccer (14), volleyball (14), men’s basketball (2), women’s basketball (4), baseball (8), football (2), men’s golf (8), women’s golf (14), track & field (4), softball (10), men’s tennis (14), women’s tennis (14), beach volleyball (5).

Spring 2020 APSU Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All APSU student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the fall. Any student-athlete listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0+ GPA). Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.

The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on May 13th, 2020.

BASEBALL (3.303 GPA)

Gino Avros

Reid Brown

Austin Carder

Tyler Cotto

Jake Curtis

Ty DeLancey

Andrew Flaherty

TJ Foreman

Harley Gollert

Alex Hay

Bobby Head

Tyler Hubbard

Hayden Josephson

Matt Joslin

Peyton Jula

Ryan Kouba

Sebastian Martinez

John McDonald

Drew McIllwain

Noah Miller

Kyle Nunn

Max Remy

Griffin Rivers

Garrett Spain

Malcolm Tipler

Tucker Weaver

MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.542)

Eli Abaev

Jordyn Adams

Codey Bates

Antwuan Butler

Sita Conteh

Sam DeVault

Reginald Gee

Evan Hinson

Devon McCain

Carlos Paez

Matheus Silveira

Terry Taylor

Alec Woodard

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.497)

Tahanee Bennell

D’Shara Booker

Brandi Ferby

Brianah Ferby

Arielle Gonzalez-Varner

Kelen Kenol

Shay-Lee Kirby

Maggie Knowles

Myah LeFlore

Ella Sawyer

BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.872)

Marlayna Bullington

Claire Darland +

Eliza Dees

Erin Eisenhart +

Karli Graham +

Aysha Hood +

Nina Korfhage +

Kelsey Mead +

Brooke Moore +

Jenna Panning +

Tegan Seyring +

Haley Turner +

Caroline Waite +

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.347)

Andrew Abel

Daniel Davis

Ryan Martin

Stone Norris

Thomas Porter

Joseph Redman

Elliot Reed

Nash Young

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.519)

Alura Endres +

Larin Harr +

Molly Howard +

Sara Martin +

Maddie Morstad +

Destiny Nicholas +

Mikaela Smith+

FOOTBALL (3.101)

Josh Alexander

Kyle Anderton

Cameron Bailey

Justyn Baker

JP Batarseh

Garrett Bell

Devyn Bender

Lucas Betten

Elijah Brown

Juantarius Bryant

Gavin Campbell

Nicholas Carozza

Armond Carter Jr.

Jacob Caughell

JaVaughn Craig

Darion DeBrossard

Ashton Dodd

Caleb Florence

Lorenzo Frazier

Matthew Gayle

Kadeem Goulbourne

Baniko Harley

Drew Harris

Lennon Harris III

Mason Harwell

Robert Holmes

Chris Hopkins

Kordell Jackson

Spencer Katoanga

Brandon Lopes

Terrell Lucas

Jequaries Martin

Jack McDonald

Caden McKinnis

Cameron Miller

Blake Mitchell

Jaylen Moore

Isaiah Norman

Jeremiah Oatsvall

Jay Parker

Collier Pecht

Koby Perry

Corey Petersen

Cole Phillips

Mikhail Prater

Trey Pruitt

Elijah Rawlins

Bryce Robinson

Rodney Saulsberry Jr.

Aquantis Saunders

Hunter Scholato

Nic Screnock

Hunter Schmeisser

Jack Sensing

Elijah Shepard

Josephus Smith

Gorel Soumare

Kwame Sutton

Ahmaad Tanner

Trent Taylor

Jakeim Thompson

Pat Walker

John Wesley Whiteside

Lelan Wilhoite

Michael Williams

DeAngelo Wilson

Jariel Wilson

Ken Wilson

Jau’Von Young

MEN’S GOLF (3.743)

Michael Busse

Tate Dickerson

Jay Fox

Micah Knisley

Chase Korte

Austin Lancaster

Morgan Robinson

Jordan Rodriguez

Alex Vegh

Garrett Whitfield

WOMEN’S GOLF (3.819)

Riley Cooper

Shelby Darnell

Taylor Dedmen

Payton Elkins

Zacori Hill

Andrea Presilla

Meghann Stamps

WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.646)

Rachel Bradberry

Goodwin Brown

Jisela Dall

Meghan Dees

Chloé Dion

Morgan Drawdy

Ellory Ferris

Abigail Gemza

Ellie Hawcroft

Maeve Kelly

Katie Kenward

Kaylee Kraft

Claire Larose

Tara Mannix

Lexi Maslowski

Delanie McKeon

Anna McPhie

Mary Parker Powell

Peyton Powell

Karley Roberts

Gybson Roth

Renee Semaan

Ashley Whittaker

SOFTBALL (3.487)

Maddie Boykin

Drew Dudley

Kelsey Gross

Alex Grubbs

Emily Harkleroad

Shelby Harpe

Brett Jackson

Katie Keen

Ali King

Morgan McMahon

Lauren Meitzler

Emily Moore

Lexi Osowski

Brooke Pfefferle

Bailey Shorter

Katelyn Smith

Riley Suits

Kendyl Weinzapfel

MEN’S TENNIS (3.956)

Oliver Andersson

Anton Damberg

Christian Edison

Julius Gold

Jacob Lorino

Thiago Nogueira

WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.770)

Ana Albertson

Sarah Heckel

Jana Leder

Danielle Morris

Honoka Nakanishi

Martina Paladini-Jennings

Fabienne Schmidt

Aleks Topalovic

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.251)

Savannah Amato

Diamond Battle

Morgan Bradley

Shyanna Chapman

Alura Endres +

Larin Harr +

Denia Hill-Tate

Molly Howard +

Azia Jackson

Allana Johnson

Sara Martin +

Camaryn McClelland

Maddie Morstad +

Destiny Nicholas +

Maya Perry-Grimes

Kenisha Phillips

Sabrina Richman

Karlijn Schouten

Brianna Shaw

Mikaela Smith +

Jackie Verseman

Lennex Walker

Kyra Wilder

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.774)

Claire Darland +

Erin Eisenhart +

Ginny Gerig

Karli Graham +

Aysha Hood +

Nina Korfhage +

Kelsey Mead +

Brooke Moore +

Jenna Panning +

Tegan Seyring +

Chloe Stitt

Haley Turner +

Caroline Waite +

CHEER

Sierra Adams

Autumn Ashley

Shane Banks

Justin Harrah

Allie Johnson

Courtney Johnson

Olivia Lawson

Kylie Simerly

Roy Spieckerman

Connor Sternloff

Mark Wilson

DANCE TEAM (3.446)

Jann Almendras

Isabelle Bagby

Kimberly Cunningham

Telease Haddock

Kaleigh Katruska

Josie Leathers

Taylor Lynn

Christina Reddick

Destanie Smith

Giulia Terry

Destani Vaughan-Locklear

Kyrstin Young

