AAA works with Tennessee Highway Safety Office to Offer Traffic Safety Scholarship

Tennessee – The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) joined AAA – The Auto Club Group to grant Dana White the Reduce Tennessee Crashes Scholarship Award.

Ms. White will receive $3,000 toward her college education for working with the THSO’s Reduce Tennessee Crashes program to improve driver safety within her local community.

“We are pleased to announce the THSO and AAA have selected Dana White to receive the Reduce Tennessee Crashes Scholarship Award,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis.

“Many high school seniors across Tennessee submitted applications for this scholarship, and Ms. White proved to be the most hardworking student with a passion for saving lives,” Lewis stated.

Ms. White is a graduating senior from David Crockett High School (DCHS) who will attend East Tennessee State University in the Fall of 2020 to pursue a degree in Nursing. She was nominated to receive the Reduce Tennessee Crashes Scholarship Award by DCHS’s Ms. Hollie Backberg for demonstrating excellent leadership qualities, driver safety skills, school involvement, and volunteerism.

Ms. White was involved in many school activities to teach students about traffic safety. Serving as president of the Health Occupational Students of America (HOSA), she led the Battle of the Belt competition to promote seat belt safety.

She and the HOSA organized expos at school to display poster boards and flyers with traffic data and safety tips showing the importance of wearing seat belts.

For four years, she worked with the HOSA to conduct seat belt checks at the school’s front entrance to count how many people wore seat belts. They encouraged students to use the hashtag ##BuckleupButtercup and post photos to social media of themselves wearing seat belts. They also planned and performed a mock crash for their Prom Promise event to show students the dangers of a motor vehicle crash.

For more information about the Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award, please contact *protected email* or 931.372.6302.

About the Tennessee Highway Safety Office

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security advocating for traffic safety. The THSO works in tandem with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to implement statewide programs addressing occupant protection, impaired driving, speed enforcement, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and crash data collection and analysis.

Programs administered by the THSO are 100 percent federally funded. The THSO’s mission is to effectively develop, implement, and evaluate these programs.

To learn more, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

