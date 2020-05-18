Era of Offshoring United States Jobs Is Over

Washington, D.C. – “Some say crises don’t so much alter the course of history as accelerate changes already underway. That’s certainly the case when it comes to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and the offshoring of American jobs,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer writes in The New York Times.



“Every day I talk to business leaders who now acknowledge they underestimated the risk in decisions to move jobs overseas.”

“The pandemic has vindicated the Trump trade policy in another way: It has revealed our over reliance on other countries as sources of critical medicines, medical devices and personal protective equipment.”



Click here to read more.

“Newly released Congressional testimony shows that Adam Schiff spread falsehoods shamelessly about Russia and President Donald Trump for three years even as his own committee gathered contrary evidence,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes.

For many Americans, especially in rural communities, access to high-speed broadband is essential now more than ever. Under President Trump, the Agriculture Department “is not letting-up in our strong effort to close the digital divide. We are using every resource available to us to bring this vital connection to rural homes, businesses and essential facilities,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue writes in The Detroit News.

A less politicized media would applaud Senior Adviser Jared Kushner’s behind-the-scenes work to mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus. “But because Kushner is part of the Trump administration, and because the work he is doing is part of President Trump’s bold and comprehensive response to the Wuhan virus crisis, Kushner is attacked in a way that a member of a Democrat administration never would be,” Boris Epshteyn writes in Townhall.

