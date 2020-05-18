|
Tennessee Begins Extended Unemployment Benefits Program
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has completed building the third pandemic unemployment program provided through the federal CARES Act signed into law by President Donald Trump.
TDLWD is now processing Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), in addition to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).
PEUC provides an additional 13 weeks of unemployment compensation to eligible claimants who:
Individuals who have exhausted their Tennessee Unemployment Compensation claim, or their benefit year has ended, need to refile to obtain the additional weeks of benefits provided through PEUC.
Claimants can refile their claim by accessing their account on Tennessee’s workforce development website, www.Jobs4TN.gov.
