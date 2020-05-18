Tennessee Begins Extended Unemployment Benefits Program

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has completed building the third pandemic unemployment program provided through the federal CARES Act signed into law by President Donald Trump.

TDLWD is now processing Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), in addition to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).

PEUC provides an additional 13 weeks of unemployment compensation to eligible claimants who:

Have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state or federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1st, 2019;

Have no rights to regular compensation with respect to a week under any other state unemployment compensation law or federal unemployment compensation law, or to compensation under any other federal law;

Are not receiving compensation with respect to a week under the unemployment compensation law of Canada; and

Are able to work, available to work.

Individuals who have exhausted their Tennessee Unemployment Compensation claim, or their benefit year has ended, need to refile to obtain the additional weeks of benefits provided through PEUC.

Claimants can refile their claim by accessing their account on Tennessee’s workforce development website, www.Jobs4TN.gov.

