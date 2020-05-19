All Juveniles, Staff at Youth Treatment Facility Test Negative for COVID-19

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services announced Tuesday that all juveniles and staff at a Sumner County youth treatment facility tested negative for COVID-19 Coronavirus. The department requested a mass testing event at the privately-operated congregate care facility after one staff member tested positive.

The Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee National Guard conducted the testing last week at Bledsoe Youth Academy in Gallatin. Last Monday, a staff member notified facility administrators she had tested positive. None of the juveniles or staff have reported any symptoms.

“We promptly requested the mass testing out of an abundance of caution and will continue to do so when positive cases are reported in facilities where our youth are placed. We are working every day with our providers, receiving reports on the juveniles in their care and helping them take precautions and appropriate steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus in their facilities,” Commissioner Jennifer Nichols said.

All 30 juveniles placed at the facility and 41 staff members were tested; all juveniles and staff received negative test results.

The facility will continue to follow protocol for screening and care of the youth and staff at the facility. It will continue to conduct temperature checks and screen all staff for symptoms before entering the facility.

Bledsoe Youth Academy is operated under contract by Youth Opportunity Investments. It is a residential treatment program for both juvenile delinquent and dependent and neglected youth placed into state custody. Bledsoe provides cognitive behavioral therapy for male juveniles ages 13-18 with severe behavioral issues.

