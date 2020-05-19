Farmers to President Donald Trump: “You stand behind us”

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump announced major action this morning to support America’s farmers, ranchers, and growers during the Coronavirus pandemic and recovery.



The newly launched Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, will provide direct relief to American farmers and ranchers who saw significant price declines during the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak.

Alongside CFAP, the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program will partner with distributors to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to help Americans in need.



“We fought hard for this,” the President said, standing alongside Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Ivanka Trump, who helped launch the initiative.



President Donald Trump: Thank you for keeping food on the table!



“Farmers across America are very appreciative, Mr. President, of what you’ve done,” American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said today. “We appreciate when we’re going through difficult times, that you stand behind us.”



With strong farms, America’s food supply chain will remain safe and secure as our country reopens. Last month, President Trump used the Defense Production Act to make sure Americans have a reliable supply of beef, pork, and poultry in the months ahead.



American agriculture remains the bedrock of our economy!



Read: “Ivanka Trump pushes food distribution program”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics