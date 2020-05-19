Wyatt Johnson General Manager Mike Polston to Retire after 34 Years

Clarksville, TN – Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group is announcing the retirement of their General Manager and COO, Mike Polston, after 34 years of service with the company.

And what a career it has been!

During his 34 years, Mike has climbed the ladder of success at Wyatt Johnson. Starting in 1986 as a sales consultant and moving up the ranks to sales manager and then on to Group General Manager/Chief Operating Officer.

Polston stood out among his peers for his dedication and passion for promoting sales initiatives and overseeing other sales consultants be promoted to management. It has been his greatest pleasure to watch those people’s reactions when promoted.

And there was never a dull moment when Mike was around. You only have to watch him in the Wyatt Johnson TV commercials, dressed as everything from “Count Dracula” to an “Elf” and his personal favorite, “Uncle Sam”. Just ask him to tell you the story about his wife’s reaction to the “Uncle Sam incident”.

Speaking of his wife, Debbie, they have been married for 32 years, have three children and six grandchildren. Originally from Lexington, KY, Mike attended the University of Kentucky before joining the US Army in 1981. He served in the Infantry, spending one year in Korea and then became a Rappelling Instructor at Fort Campbell, KY. After his honorable discharge, Polston started his career at Wyatt Johnson. And the rest, they say, is history.

According to Katherine Cannata, Dealer Principal, “Mike has done such an amazing job of leading this company. His discipline, passion for excellence and high standards are second to none, and we are going to miss him terribly. Under Mike’s leadership, our company has grown significantly. We’re incredibly grateful for his many contributions.”

Wyatt Johnson would like to invite the community to stop by to wish Mike well and celebrate this momentous occasion.

Wyatt Johnson is located at 2600 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville Tennessee.

Event details:

Date: Friday, May 29th, 2020

Time: 3:00pm-5:00pm (come & go)

