Clarksville area Pets of the Week for May 20th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of May 20th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Batty is a young female Pitt bull terrier/Labrador retriever mix. This beautiful girl will sit for you and will make you smile with her facial expressions.

Hot Pocket is a senior, neutered male domestic short hair who loves to purr. This handsome guy enjoys being brushed and is looking for a quiet retirement home.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Scaredy Cat is a 1 ½-year-old, spayed female tabby. She is nervous and very skittish around anyone new, and will need a patient family who can gain her trust. She loves playing with a laser light. She may do best as an only pet or in a family with older children. Scaredy Cat likes the quiet life.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Gilly and Havoc are 3-year old tabby boys. They are shy and lost since they were surrendered by their owner due to health reasons. They are rather small. Gilly and Havoc are vetted, neutered and litter trained. They have been waiting for their forever home for over two months. If you would like to give these lonely cats a loving home and lots of patient TLC, this bonded pair of brothers may be just right for you. They will become loyal companions to a gentle owner.

Find them through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Lyza is a 7-year-old, spayed female Labrador retriever whose owners can no longer take care of her. She is a very sweet and loving girl. Lyza gets along well with other dogs but is not good with cats. She is house trained if let outside often enough.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Alexander is a 3-year-old, neutered male Feist mix who has been at the rescue for over a year. He is fully vetted, house and crate trained. Alexander gets along great with other dogs and cats. He is a very sweet, energetic boy who makes you smile. He loves playing and especially loves squeaky toys. He would do best if he had a fenced in area to run.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Bella is an adult, spayed female pit bull terrier who was surrendered to a nearby shelter along with her 9 puppies who have all been adopted. Bella is a very friendly girl with lots of spunk and energy. She loves her people but would do best as an only pet. She gets along great with children. She is heartworm positive and her treatment is being paid for.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Scooby is a 1-year-old, 35-pound neutered male Dachshund mix. He is house trained and knows how to use a doggy door. Scooby is a friendly boy who gets along well with other dogs. He would make a great companion.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jewels is an adult, 35-pound female mixed breed who was found wandering the streets of Clarksville, where a very kind couple took care of her until she came to the rescue. She is quite a little diva with beautiful green eyes and she loves her treats. Jewels is a little timid at first but warms up quite nicely.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Related Stories

Sections

Topics