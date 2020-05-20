|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation prepares safe, responsible Summer Events, Programs
Clarksville, TN – As the weather warms up, so does the desire to participate in traditional Clarksville Parks and Recreation events, programs and activities at parks, pools and athletic facilities.
However, the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines will continue to have a major impact on operations for parks and recreation departments here and across the country.
“Although this will not be a normal summer in regard to Clarksville Parks and Recreation programs and services, we are eager to operate safely and responsibly where possible,” said Jennifer Letourneau, Director of Clarksville Parks and Recreation.
“We’ve had to cancel some programs in order to keep our community safe, but we have significantly modified others so that we can continue to make a positive impact in our community,” Letourneau stated.
These programs and services will operate with modifications:
The following programs and services are not operating until further notice:
The status of the Independence Day Celebration and fireworks display scheduled for July 3rd, the Movies in the Park series, and other major programs in the late summer and early fall have yet to be determined. These decisions will be made with the health of our citizens and our staff in mind.
“These decisions are not made lightly given the popularity of Clarksville’s recreation and youth programming, as well as our many popular summer events,” Letourneau said. “But due to the continuation of social-distancing protocols and the need to ensure the health and safety of our residents and employees, opening our pools and recreation facilities at this time is not in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of our community,”
The City will continue to offer refunds for all registered classes, camps, and programs, as well as ticketed events and rentals that have been canceled.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation continues to monitor the pandemic daily and work with local health and city officials, making decisions based on their guidance. For details about anything relating to Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s COVID-19 Coronavirus response, visit the closures page at www.clarksvilleparksrec.com
About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.
To learn more call 931.645.7476.
