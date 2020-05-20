Covid-19 Deregulation

Washington, D.C. – “The Donald Trump Administration’s long parade of deregulation—on everything from Title IX, to net neutrality, to environmental-impact statements, to joint employers—is among its biggest achievements. Amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, this work has thankfully continued,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump took another big step with “an executive order telling government agencies to ‘combat the economic consequences of COVID-19 Coronavirus with the same vigor and resourcefulness with which the fight against COVID-19 Coronavirus itself has been waged.’”

In the coming recovery, “deregulation will help the country get back on its feet.”

Click here to read more.

“With precautions such as social distancing, mask-wearing, and testing, our communities will begin a gradual and safe transition to reopening. As this happens, President Trump and his economic team will not repeat the policy mistakes of past Administrations,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross writes for Fox Business.

The Trump Administration is “closely monitoring airline practices regarding refunds . . . Providing refunds is a long-standing practice when air travel has been disrupted on a large scale such as after the September 11th, 2001 attacks, Hurricane Katrina, and presidentially-declared natural disasters,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao writes in USA Today.

“It is outrageous to expect taxpayers to continue supporting an international body which acts as a lapdog for Beijing. If the WHO wants to change course and return to its original remit of serious global health protection, it can do so. If not, as Trump indicated in his letter to the body, the WHO should lose all U.S. funding,” the Washington Examiner editorial board writes.

