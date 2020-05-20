President Donald Trump’s letter to WHO

Washington, D.C. – The World Health Organization’s response to COVID-19 Coronavirus has been filled with one misstep and cover-up after another.

American taxpayers send over $400 million to the WHO each year—about 10 times what China gives—for the privilege of watching this UN agency parrot Chinese government claims and put political correctness over saving lives.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly made claims about the coronavirus that were either grossly inaccurate or misleading. You praised the Chinese government for its “transparency” with respect to the coronavirus, announcing that China had set a “new standard for outbreak control” and “bought the world time.”

You did not mention that China had, by then, silenced or punished several doctors for speaking out about the virus and restricted Chinese institutions from publishing information about it.

