APSU Golf’s Tate Dickerson named to OVC All-Newcomer team

Brentwood, TN – For the fourth year in a row, an Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team member has earned on a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference’s All-Newcomer team, with Tate Dickerson being named to the 2020 squad.

Dickerson’s selection runs the streak to four, as he joins Hunter Tidwell (2017), Chase Korte (2018) and Micah Knisley (2019) with some hardware from the league.

Overall, he’s the 11th player in program history to be named to the All-Newcomer team.

Although the OVC Golf Championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, golf was unique in that when the season ended in March, over 71 percent of the scheduled contests for the year had been completed. That combined with the fact that golf does not play a conference schedule, it was deemed there was enough statistical data to award the All-OVC and All-Newcomer Teams honors.

However, it was decided the Player, Freshman and Coach of the Year awards would not be awarded this year since the Championship was not conducted.

Dickerson competed in all five fall events for the Govs, opening his career with a three-under showing aided by a final-round 67 to share 14th at the Sam Hall Intercollegiate. He also brought home his first career top-10 finish at the 2019 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, placing eighth with a 212 (73-69-70).

Among OVC freshmen with at least 12 rounds played, Dickerson’s 73.3 per-round stroke average was second only to Morehead State’s Brody Webb (72.9) and ranked 24th overall.

