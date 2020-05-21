Clarksville-Montgomery County School System 2019-2020 End-of-Year Message

Montgomery County, TN – As the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) closes out the historic 2019-2020 school year, there is much to celebrate.

Below is a video of Director of Schools Mr. House reflecting on the school year and providing some insight into the strategic plans for the 2020-21 school year as public school leaders across the globe continue to navigate the ever-changing circumstances of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The CMCSS Communicable Disease Team (CDT), comprised of leaders from all departments and health, safety, and medical experts who have been meeting since late February, has shifted its conversation over the past few weeks from closing out the 2019-20 school year to reopening schools in August.

This team is continually monitoring and evaluating the latest local, state, and national data, guidance, and best practices and is developing a plan that has the safety and health of students, employees, and the entire community as the first priority.

At this time, there are still many uncertainties, but the CDT is preparing the district with strategic plans for a continuum of options: traditional, in-person classes, virtual instructional delivery, and hybrid approaches. These plans will ensure that the district is prepared to continue providing a high-quality education for all students no matter the circumstances.

Although the free meal distribution program for children was scheduled to end this week, CMCSS has developed a plan to continue this program through the end of June 2020 to support students and their families during this difficult time. If the federal waivers that make this plan possible are extended past June, CMCSS will work towards providing this program in July.

Effective Wednesday, May 27th through Monday, June 29th, meals for children will be served Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Barksdale Elementary School, Burt Elementary School, Glenellen Elementary School, Moore Magnet Elementary School, Montgomery Central High School, Northeast High School, and Northwest High School.

This service is open to all children 18 years and younger. Meals will be distributed via a grab-and-go, curbside method. If possible the child should be present to accept the meals. Meals cannot be consumed on site, per USDA regulations. We encourage families to practice social distancing and not congregate at the meal pickup locations.

Each child will get a bag that will include four meals on both Monday and Wednesday, and six meals on Friday. Some of the food will require refrigeration and/or re-heating to ensure freshness. This plan will reduce the amount of travel to and from the distribution sites during the week.

