Tennessee Department of Education reports 8,000+ Teachers Register for Free Training on Digital Learning, Teaching

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education and Trevecca Nazarene University announced today that 8,000+ teachers already registered to participate in a free optional training on digital learning and teaching.

The self-paced, online training began one week ago on May 15th and is available for free through August 1st to help teachers develop skills for digital learning, including how to design classes for remote instruction, use technology to enhance learning outcomes for all students, and more.

“We are thrilled to see teachers utilizing this free resource specifically created to boost digital learning and teaching. Our educators continue to rise to the challenge of our times, and we are grateful for partners like Trevecca who are working to support them and our students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

This training will specifically equip teachers with digital skills to serve student needs and prepare for the next school year, which will be particularly important should digital instruction continue to be necessary. The department plans to release additional resources for teachers in the coming weeks and months.

Tennessee educators can register for the free training online: www.Trevecca.edu/remoteinstruction.

“We are so thankful that this training is a resource for teachers within our community and across our state. Educators play such a role in the lives of Tennessee students, so it’s our joy to come alongside them and support them in their work,” said Dr. Tom Middendorf, Trevecca Nazarene University Provost.

Teachers will learn a variety of skills to improve digital and blended learning including how to develop online classroom design, demonstrate effective use of instructional technology tools for digital instruction, create supplemental, blended or hybrid content deliveries, apply ADA Compliance and Accessibility for Universal Design, and implement a specialized IEP plan for content creation.

“The online distance course was amazing. I learned so many new things that I want to use in my classroom, regardless if we meet in person or online in the future,” said Nicole Roning, Culinary Arts, Wilson Central High School. “Some of the things we tried in the course were uncomfortable at first, such as creating a video of ourselves or voice recording, so we got to experience what our students might feel when we use new technology.”

“I consider myself to be knowledgeable about educational technology, but through this course I have already learned several new tools and resources that I will be able to put to use in my classroom, whether it be in-person or online,” said Beth Cantrell, computer teacher at Smithville Elementary. “I have also developed a better understanding of various learning management systems, copyright laws, and the concept of universal design for learning. I would highly recommend this course to anyone who is looking to gain new skills and become more comfortable with digital learning.”

The self-paced, online training will take place in four modules:

Module 1: Participants will explore trends in instructional software, online resources, how to use technology for communication between teacher and students.

Module 2: Participants will be introduced to learning management systems and explore selecting a learning management system for their environment and how to release the course to students.

Module 3: Participants will explore the concept of universal design for learning and learn how to address any problems of exclusion from education, including supporting students with impairments.

Module 4: Participants will learn to build engaging, interactive content including video, simulations or animation.

For more information about the free training, or to register, educators should visit www.Trevecca.edu/remoteinstruction. For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, contact *protected email* .

