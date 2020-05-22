101st Airborne Division Soldiers return to Fort Campbell following COVID-19 deployment

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) returned to Fort Campbell, May 22nd, 2020 following a deployment in response to the fight against COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Eighteen Soldiers with the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade’s Forward Assessment Sustainment Team deployed, April 14th, and spent more than a month in New Jersey, coordinating and providing sustainment and logistical support for COVID-19 Coronavirus response operations throughout the Northeast region of the country.

The Northeast region included 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

“We’re very proud to and honored to work alongside local and state officials, federal agencies and other members of the Department of Defense in support of combating COVID-19,” said Lt. Col. Jesus Pena, officer in charge of Task Force – Civil Support. “The 101st Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers managed seamless sustainment operations throughout the Northeast.”

During the past month, the Soldiers helped receive, process and move supplies, equipment and personnel in critical areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to assist the American people during this uncertainty,” said Col. Stephanie Barton, commander of the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade. “The Soldiers who deployed to aid in the fight against COVID-19 Coronavirus left their loved ones without hesitancy to answer the call of our great Nation. This is the very reason why we serve and the reason we remain ready to respond whenever that call comes.”

Immediately upon their return, the service members will undergo a precautionary quarantine under medical supervision at Fort Campbell to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of their Families and the Fort Campbell community.

An official welcome home event is being planned for the near future after quarantine is complete. Details will be released when the ceremony plan is finalized.

