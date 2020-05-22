Blanchfield Army Community Hospital observes Memorial Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Memorial Day federal holiday, Monday, May 25th, 2020 Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will be closed.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

The COVID Clinic and Triage Line will remain open normal hours on the holiday.

May 22nd, Fort Campbell DONSA

On Friday, May 22nd, the Department of Behavioral Health and Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault Medical Home, Byrd Family Medical Home, Gold Medical Home, LaPointe Medical Home, Screaming Eagle Medical Home and Young Eagle Medical Home and will be open and operate normal hours.

All Soldier Health Services are consolidated to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home. Face coverings are needed to be worn if patients cannot maintain the six feet distance.

Pharmacy services, May 22nd

Byrd Pharmacy, LaPointe Pharmacy and Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacy will be open normal operating hours on the DONSA. The Town Center Pharmacy will be open 8:00am to 5:00pm.

The Town Center Pharmacy will be open regular hours, Saturday, May 23rd.

May 25th, Federal Holiday for Memorial Day

BACH Patient and Soldier-Centered Medical Homes, specialty services and pharmacies are closed on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed May 25th in observance of Memorial Day. BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

The COVID Clinic and Triage Line will remain open.

COVID-19 Services

As always beneficiaries with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 Coronavirus infected person may call the hospital’s appointment line at 270.798.4677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677 seven days a week to from 6:00am to 9:00pm to reach BACH’s COVID-Triage Line.

After hours, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support these phone lines can assist beneficiaries with their non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911.

“Instead of blarge events, we can remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in a more private way. Tour the memorials on post and say a silent, “thank you” for the sacrifices of those who came before us. Pause for a Moment of Remembrance on Monday, May 25th, and think about any veterans in your family who have passed on. Consider reaching out to a Gold Star family and sharing your appreciation for their sacrifices. Thank you for remembering our fellow Soldiers and their selfless service,” Birchfield stated.

For non-COVID concerns, patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm.

With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab and test results, email your care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral.

To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

