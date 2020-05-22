City of Clarksville receives Insurify “Most Patriotic Cities” Award

Clarksville, TN – For the third year in a row, Clarksville is the recipient of an Insurify Most Patriotic Cities Award, which is based on a nationwide analysis of the residency of current and former military service members.

“Clarksville is blessed to have Fort Campbell and so many soldiers, veterans and their families who contribute their love of country and willingness to serve others to our community,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said.

“This is one of the key factors that make Clarksville such a great place to live, work and do business,” stated Mayor Pitts.

To determine the most patriotic community in each state, Insurify analyzed more than 2 million auto insurance applications that indicated whether any individual named on the policy was a current or former service member.

The resulting data set was analyzed to determine the percentage of residents in each community who identify as current or former military, and the top-ranking city in each state earned the “Most Patriotic” designation.

In another affirmation of the size and significance of Fort Campbell, neighboring Oak Grove, KY, was recognized by Insurify as Kentucky’s most patriotic city.

Insurify is a digital auto insurance comparison agency that recently added home, renters and life insurance comparison services.

Currently, 20.33 million veterans live in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as do 1.34 million active service members, according to the Pew Research Center.

For a full list of 2020 award winners visit www.insurify.com/insights/patriotic-city-awards

Related Stories

Sections

Topics