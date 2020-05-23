|
Clarksville Fire Rescue hires 10 new Firefighters
Clarksville Fire Rescue Recruits ready for service after 12 weeks of training
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath of office Thursday, May 22nd, 2020 to 10 new Clarksville Fire Rescue firefighters.
Family members pinned badges on the uniforms of these new firefighters: Ethan Baggett, Daniel Darnell, Thomas Farst, Ryan Hamaker, Chase Melton, Dakota Robertson, Kate Russell, Joseph Ross, Brandon Smith and Wilson Smith.
Thursday’s ceremony at Wilma Rudolph Event Center was conducted amid COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic-related protocols.
Everyone’s temperature was taken upon entering the building; chairs and tables were spaced 6 feet apart; and firefighters were seated at tables with their families.
Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery welcomed the new firefighters and Deputy Chief Steve Batten announced their shift assignments. The new firefighters have completed 12 weeks of training in a fire academy, where they learned everything from first aid to how to deal with hazardous materials.
After the ceremony, the new firefighters suited up for a final training exercise — a live-fire experience in the Clarksville Fire Rescue Burn Building.
