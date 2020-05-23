NASA offers Coloring Activities for Young Students

Hampton, VA – NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia has been at the forefront of humankind’s journey into space. From the Apollo missions to the Artemis program, Langley has helped bring color to space.

Now, it’s your turn to color the galaxy with our NASA Space Crafts activity and coloring pages.

As part of the agency’s NASA@Home initiative, students from elementary school age and above can add their creativity to the people and technologies that have propelled humans to the Moon and beyond.

You can connect the dots of the Mars Viking Lander, help Katherine Johnson find the missing numbers, create a custom paint job the Space Launch System, and much more.

You can even imagine how the next man and the first woman on the Moon will look like!

You can download the activity and coloring pages here:

