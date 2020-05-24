Montgomery County awarded Emergency Food, Shelter Funds

Clarksville, TN – Congress has appropriated $120,000,000 to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs. Our jurisdiction’s award is based upon your jurisdiction’s total number of unemployed as compared to the total number of unemployed in all qualifying jurisdictions.

Montgomery County has been awarded $69,087 under Phase 37 of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program and $98,498 of the CARES Addendum.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The Local Board, chaired by United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region, includes representatives from local government, human service organizations and faith communities. The Local Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to the Montgomery County jurisdiction are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government,

2) Be eligible to receive Federal funds,

3) have an accounting system,

4) Practice nondiscrimination,

5) Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs,

6) If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies may pick up applications at a Local Board meeting on June 2nd at 10:00am at the United Way office, 107 Jefferson Street, Suite 107, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Applications must be submitted by June 16th, 2020, by 12:00pm to the United Way office.

For additional information, please contact Valerie Guzman at 931.647.4291.

